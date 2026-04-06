US and Iran receive peace proposal as Trump vows ‘hell’ if Strait of Hormuz stays shut

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A man navigating the rubble of a building at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran after it was targeted by US and Israeli air strikes on April 4. The peace plan involves a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire, followed by a comprehensive agreement.

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WASHINGTON/CAIRO – The United States and Iran have received the framework of a plan to end hostilities, a day after President Donald Trump threatened to rain “hell” on Tehran if it did not make a deal, although Iran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire.

The peace plan involves a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire, followed by a comprehensive agreement. Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact “all night long” with US Vice-President J.D. Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, a source aware of the proposals said on April 6.

Iran won’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on April 6, adding that Iran would not accept deadlines as it reviews the proposal.

Axios first reported on April 5 that the US, Iran and regional mediators were discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could lead to a permanent end to the war, citing US, Israeli and regional sources.

In a post laden with expletives on his Truth Social platform on April 5, Mr Trump threatened further strikes on Iranian energy and transport infrastructure if Iran failed to make a deal and reopen the Strait by April 7.

Fresh aerial strikes were reported across the region on April 6, more than five weeks since the US and Israel began pounding Iran in a war that has killed thousands and damaged economies by boosting oil prices.

Iran responded to the attacks by effectively closing the Hormuz waterway, a conduit for about a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supply, and attacking Israel, US military bases and energy infrastructure around the Gulf. REUTERS