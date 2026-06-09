UN’s Guterres calls for end to violence in Middle East

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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged that the "ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran and Gaza must be fully respected".

WASHINGTON – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on June 9 he was “deeply alarmed” by a renewed escalation of violence in the Middle East and called on Israel to reopen crossings into Gaza.

“All attacks must stop immediately. The ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran and Gaza must be fully respected,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

Israel struck targets in Iran on June 8 for the first time since a ceasefire in April, after Iran fired missiles at Israel in what Tehran said was retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s capital.

Israel and Iran both called a halt to the exchange on June 8 shortly after US President Donald Trump told them to stop shooting, although they each left the door open to a possible resumption.

The most direct confrontation between the two countries since April threatened to wreck Washington’s efforts to reach an agreement with Tehran to end their more than three-month-old war.

Guterres also said Israel should open crossings it has closed into Gaza to allow for the flow of humanitarian aid.

“I’m also deeply concerned by Israel’s decision to close crossings into Gaza and reiterate my call for the immediate reopening of all crossings to ensure the rapid, safe and unhindered passage of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza,” he said.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been in place since October 2025 and includes guarantees of increased aid.

Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce. Israeli strikes have killed more than 950 people since the truce, health officials say, while Israel says four soldiers were killed by militants during the same period. REUTERS