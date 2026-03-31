UNRWA head seeks investigation into killing of staff in Gaza war

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Palestinians inspect the site of evacuated UNRWA school following Israeli strikes, at al-Shati (Beach) refugee camp, in Gaza City, on Sept 13, 2025.

– Discussions are under way for a UN investigation into the killing of more than 390 employees in the two-year Gaza war, the head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on March 31 , making it the deadliest conflict in the body’s history.

“I believe that we need to have a panel – a high-level panel of experts to look into the killing of our staff,” said Mr Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, at a press conference in Geneva on the last day of his term.

The topic has been raised with the office of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and with member states in New York, he added.

“Part of the reason this has not (been) operationalised yet is there is still an ongoing conflict,” he added, referring to Israel’s continuing air strikes in the enclave despite an October ceasefire that ended the Israel-Hamas war.

More than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, according to local health officials, following an attack on Israel by Hamas-led gunmen in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, according to the Israeli authorities.

Mr Lazzarini, who will be replaced temporarily by Britain’s Mr Christian Saunders, warned earlier in March that his organisation’s viability was in doubt and that any collapse would result in Israel taking over its humanitarian work. REUTERS