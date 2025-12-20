Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Universal Studios is in early planning stages to build a new theme park in Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH – Universal Studios is in ‍early planning ​stages to build ‍a new theme park in Saudi ​Arabia, ​the Wall Street Journal reported on Dec 19 , citing people with knowledge of ‍the matter.

The Comcast unit is doing ​initial concept ⁠work for the park, which may be financed by a Saudi government-backed entity as ​part of a licensing deal with Universal, ‌the report added.

Reuters could ​not immediately confirm the report. Universal and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts travelled to ‍Saudi Arabia i n Novemb er for an ​investment conference and visited the entertainment and ​sports megaproject Qiddiya, ‌the report added. REUTERS