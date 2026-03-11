Under Iran fire, UAE president writes poem to nation’s defenders

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ABU DHABI - The UAE President wrote a patriotic poem that was performed by the national orchestra, state media said on March 11, as his country faced the attacks unleashed by Iran after US-Israeli strikes.

“The UAE National Orchestra has released a special musical tribute, titled ‘Men, by God, Truly Men’, featuring the poem ‘Rijal Wallah Rijal’ written by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honouring those who dedicate themselves to protecting the nation,” WAM said.

WAM shared a video of the performance, which kicked off with a recent interview in which Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE had “thick skin and bitter flesh. We are no easy prey”.

Men dressed in dark kanduras, the traditional dress for men in the Gulf, and white headdresses, then went on to sing, accompanied by an orchestra that included foreigners as well as women.

The footage was interspersed with shots of fighter jets.

“We call the honourable, the brave. The Sons of Zayed answer the call. Theirs is victory, no matter the cost,” one of the verses says, referring to Sheikh Mohamed’s father and founder of the nation.

Since Iran’s attacks began on Feb 28, the UAE has seen 262 ballistic missiles and roughly 1,500 drones target its territory – more than all of the other nations that have faced Iranian attacks combined.

Most have been intercepted.

A total of six people were killed, mostly civilians, but also two Emirati troops who died when a helicopter malfunctioned.

The UAE has sought to reassure its population, roughly 90 per cent of whom are foreigners, that the country is safe and able to defend itself.

Last weekend, in an interview with Abu Dhabi TV, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will emerge “stronger” after the Middle East war. AFP