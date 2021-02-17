Unborn foetus dies from Covid-19 in Israel: State-owned TV

JERUSALEM (XINHUA) - An unborn foetus died from coronavirus for the first time in Israel after being infected by the mother, state-owned Kan News reported on Tuesday (Feb 16).

According to the report, the 29-year-old woman, in the 25th week of her pregnancy, was taken to a hospital in the southern city of Ashdod after she could not feel the baby's movements.

Doctors at the hospital discovered the baby had died, and a stillbirth was carried out.

The woman suffered from a fever last week and at the hospital she was tested positive for coronavirus, the report said.

Further tests showed the foetus was also Covid-19 positive.

The hospital said that this is one of the few cases in the world that a foetus died from coronavirus.