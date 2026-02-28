Straitstimes.com header logo

UN Security Council to meet on Feb 28 on Iran conflict

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A view during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Iran at the request of the United States at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 15, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

UN diplomats said the 15-member UN Security Council would meet at 4pm local time in New York (5am on March 1 in Singapore).

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • The UN Security Council will meet on Feb 28 to discuss US and Israeli strikes on Iran, requested by Russia and China.
  • UN Secretary-General Guterres condemned the strikes and retaliation, urging de-escalation to prevent wider regional conflict.
  • Russia demanded the US and Israel immediately cease illegal actions against Iran and pursue political and diplomatic settlement.

AI generated

UNITED NATIONS, United States - The UN Security Council will meet on Feb 28 after the United States and Israel

launched strikes on Iran,

plunging the Middle East into a new conflict.

UN diplomats said the 15-member body would meet at 4pm local time in New York (5am on March 1 in Singapore).

The meeting will be chaired by Britain, which holds the monthly council presidency.

Russia’s UN mission said Russia and China requested an emergency meeting “in connection with the unprovoked act of armed aggression by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

It said the meeting was also called for by France, Bahrain, and Colombia.

“During the Security Council meeting, we will demand from the United States and Israel to immediately cease their illegal and escalatory actions and embark on a path toward a political and diplomatic settlement,” the Russian statement said.

A UN diplomat said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to speak at the Security Council session.

Earlier on Feb 28, Mr Guterres issued a statement condemning military escalation in the Middle East and saying that the “use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security.”

“I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation. Failing to do so risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability. I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table,” Mr Guterres said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Israel and US launch attacks on Iran, seeking to topple its leaders
The surprises and remaining questions over the US-Israeli attack on Iran
See more on

UN

United States

Israel

Iran

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.