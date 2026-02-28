Straitstimes.com header logo

UN Security Council lifts sanctions on Syria’s HTS rebel group

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers a speech on the first anniversary of Mr Bashar al-Assad's fall in Damascus, on Dec 8, 2025

PHOTO: REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS, United States – The UN Security Council on Feb 27 lifted its sanctions against the dissolved Islamist armed group HTS, once led by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Mr Sharaa led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham when it, alongside other rebel groups,

toppled Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad

in 2024.

The group had been under UN Security Council sanctions since its earlier inception as the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Nusra Front, the jihadist network’s official branch in Syria.

In 2016, the group announced it had severed its ties with Al-Qaeda and rebranded as HTS – though it remained sanctioned.

In December 2024, shortly after taking power, Mr Sharaa

announced the dissolution

of all armed rebel groups that had toppled Mr Assad, including HTS.

Mr Sharaa himself was removed from UN Security Council sanctions in 2025, following a resolution from the United States. AFP

