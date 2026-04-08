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UN says its envoy is in Iran to support ‘durable’ end to conflict

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FILE PHOTO: A man carries an Iranian flag as he walks amidst the rubble of a building of the Sharif University of Technology, which was damaged in a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man carries an Iranian flag as he walks amidst the rubble of a building of the Sharif University of Technology, which was damaged in a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo

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WASHINGTON, April 8 - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's personal envoy has arrived in Iran as part of a regional tour aimed at backing "a comprehensive and durable resolution" to the Iran war, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Jean Arnault will hear Iranian perspectives "on the way forward" and reiterate Guterres' commitment to support a peaceful settlement, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Arnault also called on all leaders to "choose the path of peaceful resolution and the protection of civilians," the spokesperson added.

The veteran U.N. diplomat, named as Guterres' envoy on the conflict last month, left for the Middle East on Monday but the United Nations has not detailed all of his planned stops. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.