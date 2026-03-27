UN says 1,700 killed in Syria’s Suweida violence, cites possible war crimes

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FILE PHOTO: A wall is pockmarked by bullet holes inside the Saraya family house, following sectarian violence in Syria's Sweida province, where government forces were sent to quell local clashes between Druze armed factions and Bedouin tribal fighters, in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida, Syria, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

GENEVA, March 27 - More than 1,700 people were killed, nearly 200,000 displaced and multiple actors including Syrian government forces, tribal fighters and Druze armed groups committed acts that may amount to war crimes during a week of violence in southern Syria in July 2025, a U.N. investigation said on Friday.

The 85-page report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic found that at least 1,707 people were killed in Suweida Governorate, the majority civilians of the Druze minority sect, alongside members of the Bedouin community and at least 225 government personnel.

Up to 155,000 people remain displaced, the report said, describing a humanitarian situation still unresolved months after a fragile ceasefire.

Separately, a Syrian government-appointed inquiry committee into the same events said in March 17 it had documented 1,760 deaths and 2,188 injuries “from all sides.” It also concluded there were “many human rights violations” by multiple parties, including local armed groups and individuals linked to ISIS, in addition to members of government and security forces, many of whom had been arrested.

The government committee, formed shortly after the violence, said its work relied on evidence collection and witness accounts and that its findings were submitted to the Justice Ministry.

VIOLATIONS MAY CONSTITUTE WAR CRIMES

The UN Commission said violations were committed by all main parties to the conflict. Many of those violations may constitute war crimes, and in some cases could amount to crimes against humanity, it said.

The report said tribal fighters who accompanied government forces during the initial phase of the operation operated under their effective control, making their actions attributable to the state, while other fighters were treated as direct participants in hostilities.

The violence unfolded in three waves between July 14 and July 19, 2025, about seven months after rebels toppled the regime of Bashar al-Assad, with each phase marked by attacks on civilians and widespread abuses. In the first phase, government forces and allied fighters carried out killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, sexual violence and looting, primarily targeting the Druze population, the report said.

In the second phase, Druze armed groups retaliated against Bedouin communities, committing killings, torture, forced displacement and attacks on civilian and religious sites, forcing the displacement of nearly all Bedouins from areas under their control.

The third phase saw thousands of tribal fighters mobilize and advance into Suweida, where they carried out widespread looting, killings and the burning of homes in dozens of villages, with nearly every house in 35 villages reported damaged or destroyed.

SPORADIC CLASHES HAVE CONTINUED, SITUATION REMAINS VOLATILE

The commission said extrajudicial killings were widespread, with civilians – including women, children, the elderly and disabled – targeted during home raids and in public spaces, often accompanied by sectarian insults.

It also documented patterns of torture, abductions, sexual and gender-based violence, attacks on religious sites and systematic destruction of civilian property, often recorded and disseminated by perpetrators on social media.

While large-scale fighting subsided after a ceasefire on July 19, sporadic clashes and violations have continued, and the report warned that without accountability and political resolution, the situation remains volatile.

The commission said addressing violations, ensuring justice for victims and rebuilding trust between communities would be essential to prevent renewed violence. REUTERS