UN rights office says hundreds killed in Iran protests

The unrest has prompted US President Donald Trump to reissue threats to intervene militarily on behalf of Iran’s protesters.

GENEVA – The UN human rights chief said on Jan 13 that he was “horrified” by mounting violence by Iran’s security forces against peaceful protesters, with the UN citing its own sources as saying that hundreds have been killed so far.

The Islamic Republic’s clerical authorities are facing the biggest demonstrations since 2022, and on Jan 11, a rights group said that unrest has killed more than 500 people. An Iranian official indicated on Jan 13 that it was higher, at around 2,000.

“This cycle of horrific violence cannot continue. The Iranian people and their demands for fairness, equality and justice must be heard,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement read out by UN rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.

Asked to comment on the scale of the killings, Mr Laurence, citing the UN’s sources in Iran, said: “The number that we’re hearing is hundreds.”

Mr Turk also voiced concern that the death penalty might be used against thousands of protesters who have been arrested.

“There’s concern that (the protests) have been instrumentalised, and they shouldn’t be instrumentalised by anyone,” said Mr Laurence on a possible US intervention. REUTERS