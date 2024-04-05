UN rights body demands halt to arms sales to Israel, cites ‘possible war crimes’

GENEVA – The UN Human Rights Council on April 5 adopted a resolution demanding a halt in all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of “genocide” in its war in Gaza that has left more than 33,000 people dead.

Israel dismissed it as a “distorted text”.

Twenty-eight of the council’s 47 member states voted in favour, 13 abstained and six voted against the resolution, including the United States and Germany.

This is the first time that the UN’s top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest-ever war to beset the besieged Palestinian territory.

The resolution stressed “the need to ensure accountability for all violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in order to end impunity”.

It also expressed “grave concern at reports of serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

The strongly worded text called on countries to “cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel”.

It stressed that the International Court of Justice ruled in January “that there is a plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza.

The resolution, which was brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of all Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states, except Albania, also called for “an immediate ceasefire” and “for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance”.

“We need you all to wake up and stop this genocide, a genocide televised around the world,” Palestinian Ambassador Ibrahim Mohammad Khraishi told the council before the vote.

‘Yes’ a vote for Hamas

Ms Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, accused the council of having “long abandoned the Israeli people and long defended Hamas”.

“According to the resolution before you today, Israel has no right to protect its people, while Hamas has every right to murder and torture innocent Israelis,” she said ahead of the vote. “A vote (of) ‘Yes’ is a vote for Hamas.”

The US had pledged to vote against the resolution because it did not contain a specific condemnation of Hamas for the Oct 7 attacks, nor “any reference to the terrorist nature of those actions”.

It did, however, said that its ally Israel had not done enough to mitigate harm to civilians.

“The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to de-conflict military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties and to ensure humanitarian actors can carry out their essential mission in safety,” said Ms Michele Taylor, the US’ permanent representative to the council.

“That has not happened and, in just six months, more humanitarians have been killed in this conflict than in any war of the modern era.”

The UN Security Council in New York last week finally passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire – thanks to an abstention from Washington, Israel’s closest ally and largest arms supplier.

But the ceasefire demand has had no impact on the ground.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas’ Oct 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,170 people in Israel, mostly civilians.

Palestinian militants also took more than 250 hostages on Oct 7, and 130 remain in Gaza, including 34 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 33,037 people, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Release all hostages

While Hamas was not mentioned by name, the rights council resolution also condemned the firing of rockets at Israeli civilian areas and demands “the immediate release of all remaining hostages”.