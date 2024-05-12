UN resolution supporting Palestinian statehood shows many care about Israel’s future

LONDON - Israel has reacted furiously to the United Nations General Assembly’s May 10 decision to support Palestine’s bid to become a full member of the international organisation.

Mr Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, delivered a fiery rebuke, accusing the body of betraying both Jews and its founding treaty.

“Shame on you,” he shouted at the General Assembly while holding a small paper shredder into which he fed pages from the UN Charter.

Mr Erdan’s theatrical performance was not only undignified, it was also unjustified, for many among the 143 out of the General Assembly’s 193 member states that voted for Palestine’s eventual membership did so precisely because they care deeply about the future of Israel.

Far from “hating Jews”, nations that backed the resolution – which included Singapore – did so as friends “of both Israel and Palestine”, as Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, put it.

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government is evidently determined to ignore the decision, many Israeli politicians tacitly accept Dr Balakrishnan’s argument that the UN resolution signals “that the status quo is not enough, and we need a reset, a restart of diplomatic efforts”.

The idea that the only solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict lies in the creation of two states – one for Jews and one for Palestinian Arabs – has governed the actions of the international community for more than half a century.

It was also accepted by most Israeli and Palestinian leaders as their ultimate negotiating objective for at least a quarter of a century.

The dispute was often about the speed of the creation of a Palestinian state, the borders this state should enjoy and the obligations it would assume, but not about the principle itself.

Who was responsible for the failure to achieve a two-state solution remains a hotly debated matter.

Earlier this week, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton claimed that if Palestinian leaders had accepted a plan put forward during the 1990s by then President Bill Clinton, her husband, “there would have been a Palestinian state now for about 24 years”.

Mrs Clinton, criticising US campus protesters, had implied the young people did not know that, had former leader of the Palestinian Authority Yasser Arafat accepted the deal, the Palestinians would already have a state.

Others beg to differ with this interpretation. Yet nobody doubts that since Mr Netanyahu returned to office in December 2022, the very concept of a two-state solution has been challenged.

Mr Netanyahu and his coalition partners represent the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.

Most of Mr Netanyahu’s ministers support the expansion of the illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian lands.

Some ministers have even openly called for the killing or mass expulsion of Palestinians. Their dream of a Greater Israel consists of wanting the land but not the people.