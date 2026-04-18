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UN peacekeeper killed, three wounded in south Lebanon shooting, UNIFIL says

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United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers and members of the Lebanese army arrive at the site, after an Israeli strike severed the last remaining bridge linking southern Lebanon to the rest of the country, in Qasmiyeh, Lebanon April 16, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

A UNIFIL patrol came under small-arms fire while clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the southern Lebanese village of Ghandouriyeh.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BEIRUT - A United Nations peacekeeper was killed and three others wounded after a UNIFIL patrol came under small-arms fire while clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the southern Lebanese village of Ghandouriyeh, the peacekeeping mission said on April 18.

Two of the wounded peacekeepers were seriously injured, it said.

UNIFIL said initial assessments indicated the fire came from non-state actors, allegedly Hezbollah, and that an investigation had been launched into what it described as “a deliberate attack.”

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said earlier a French soldier serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) had been killed in the attack and blamed Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, urging Lebanese authorities to act against those responsible.

Lebanon’s army condemned the shooting and said it had opened an investigation, while President Joseph Aoun offered condolences over the killing and ordered an immediate probe.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also condemned the attack.

UNIFIL first deployed in 1978 and has remained through successive conflicts, including a 2024 war during which its positions came under fire repeatedly. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.