U.N. Palestinian refugee agency investigates staff suspected of role in Israel attacks

People walk next to a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) truck, at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah, Egypt, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo
GENEVA - The United Nations Palestinian agency (UNRWA) said on Friday it had opened a probe into the alleged involvement of several of its employees in the Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel by Hamas, and that it had severed ties with these staff members.

"The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7," said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General.

"To protect the agency's ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay." REUTERS

