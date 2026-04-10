UN envoy meets Iran’s deputy minister and visits bombed sites in Tehran

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Red Crescent Society president Pirhossein Kolivand (left) and UN envoy Jean Arnault in a photo posted on social media by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

NEW YORK - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ personal envoy, Mr Jean Arnault, met Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mr Majid Takht-Ravanchi, in Tehran on April 9 as part of UN efforts to bring about an end to the Iran war, the UN said.

Mr Arnault also met representatives of the Iranian Red Crescent Society and visited some civilian sites damaged in recent air strikes, including a university and an apartment block that had been destroyed, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a regular briefing in New York.

“He heard views on the way forward and reiterated the secretary-general’s firm commitment to making every possible effort to support a peaceful settlement of this conflict,” he said.

Mr Dujarric said Mr Arnault would continue his regional tour with several visits in the Middle East “aimed at supporting the ongoing efforts to achieve a comprehensive and durable resolution to this conflict.”

The UN said on April 8 that Mr Arnault was also expected in coming days to visit Pakistan, which facilitated the ceasefire between the US and Iran and has been preparing for a first round of US-Iran talks.

Mr Dujarric said Mr Arnault’s travel plans were currently “a moving target,” but the envoy had been discussing what constructive role the world body could play in bringing peace.

He said Mr Arnault’s meeting with the deputy minister had been “substantive, and he hopes to continue his consultations.”

“We expect him to stay a little bit longer in Tehran, but obviously, things shift quite quickly,” Mr Dujarric said. REUTERS