UN chief warns of 'epic disaster' as Israel tightens military operations on Rafah

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories - UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Gaza risked an “epic humanitarian disaster” on May 10 as Israel pressed military operations around its far-southern city of Rafah crippling the work of aid agencies.

Earlier this week, Israeli ground troops seized eastern areas of the city, including the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, but they have yet to enter its main built-up area.

AFP journalists witnessed artillery strikes on the city on May 10 and the Israeli army said operations were continuing in the east of the city.

“On the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing, the troops eliminated several terror cells during close-quarters combat and with an aerial strike,” the military said.

But there was no sign yet of the full-scale assault promised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even after US President Joe Biden threatened on May 8 to halt some arms deliveries if he goes ahead.

“If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone,” the hawkish premier said in a statement late on May 9. “We are determined and we are united in order to defeat our enemies and those who want to destroy us.”

Mr Netanyahu has said repeatedly that Israel cannot defeat Hamas and extinguish any possibility of the militant group repeating its bloody Oct 7 attack without sending ground troops into Rafah in search of remaining Hamas fighters.

But Washington has warned that the reputational damage Israel will suffer if it storms a city where an estimated 1.4 civilians are sheltering will far outweigh any possible military gain.

The White House renewed its opposition on May 10 but said it saw no major operation yet against the city.

“We’re obviously watching it with concern, of course, but I wouldn’t go so far as to say what we’ve seen here in the last 24 hours connotes or indicates a broad, large (or) major ground operation,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.