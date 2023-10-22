UN chief urges ceasefire to end Gaza's 'godawful nightmare'

CAIRO - UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded Saturday for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the war between Israel and Hamas militants that has devastated much of Gaza, demanding “action to end this godawful nightmare”.

Addressing a Cairo summit that ultimately proved fruitless, according to Arab diplomats, Guterres said the Palestinian enclave of 2.4 million people was living through “a humanitarian catastrophe” with thousands dead and more than a million displaced.

The latest bloodshed began on October 7 when Hamas militants killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has hit back with a relentless bombing campaign, killing more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, and cut off supplies of water, electricity, fuel and food.

According to Arab diplomats who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, the meeting in Cairo failed to reach an agreement, with Western representatives seeking “a clear condemnation placing responsibility for the escalation on Hamas”, which Arab leaders refused.

The Western officials also wanted to call for the release of those held by Hamas.

Egypt’s presidency instead released a statement – drafted with the approval of Arab attendees, the diplomats said – saying the war had laid bare “a defect in the values of the international community”.

World leaders have long “sought to manage the conflict, and not end it permanently, by proposing temporary solutions and palliatives that do not live up to even the lowest aspirations of a suffering people”, the statement read.

In response, Israel bemoaned the lack of a condemnation of what it called “Islamic terror” that endangered the region and entire world.

“It is unfortunate that even when faced with those horrific atrocities, there were some who had difficulty condemning terrorism or acknowledging the danger,” a foreign ministry statement said.

“Israel will do what it has to do and expects the international community to recognise the righteous battle.”