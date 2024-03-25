UN chief says there is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference inside an UNRWA school, at Al-Wehdat camp for Palestinian refugees, in Amman, Jordan March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Sukhni
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference inside an UNRWA school, at Al-Wehdat camp for Palestinian refugees, in Amman, Jordan March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Sukhni
Updated
Mar 25, 2024
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 03:45 PM

AMMAN - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Jordan on Monday that there is growing international consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed and that an assault on Rafah would cause a humanitarian disaster.

"We see a growing consensus emerging in the international community to tell the Israelis that the ceasefire is needed and I also see a growing consensus, I heard in the U.S., I heard from the European Union, not to mention of course the Muslim world, to tell clearly to Israelis that any ground invasion of Rafah could mean a humanitarian disaster," Guterres told a news conference. REUTERS

