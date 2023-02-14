UN chief says Syria's Assad agrees to expand UN aid access from Turkey

UNITED NATIONS - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to allow United Nations aid deliveries to opposition-held north-west Syria through two border crossings from Turkey for three months, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

Mr Assad agreed to open the crossings of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra’ee, Mr Guterres said in a statement after UN aid chief Martin Griffiths met with the Syrian president in Damascus on Monday.

Mr Griffiths briefed the UN Security Council of Mr Assad’s decision during a closed-door meeting, diplomats earlier told Reuters.

The move comes a week after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 37,000 people.

Mr Assad’s agreement means the UN could now use a total of three border crossings from Turkey to reach the north-west of war-torn Syria.

The United Nations already has a Security Council mandate to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

It has been using that route since 2014 to deliver aid to millions of people in need in the north-west.

The Security Council agreed the mandate after the Syrian government opposed the measure.

“As the toll of the Feb 6 earthquake continues to mount, delivering food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, winter supplies and other life-saving supplies to all the millions of people affected is of the utmost urgency,” said Mr Guterres.

“Opening these crossing points - along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs - will allow more aid to go in, faster,” he added.

Security Council action

Aid has been reaching government-held areas hit by the earthquake. But the rebel-held north-west has received little help.

A source from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamist group which controls much of the region, said the group would not let in shipments in across frontlines from government-held areas.

The Syrian government has long opposed aid deliveries across its border into opposition-controlled areas, describing it as a violation of its sovereignty.

It says more aid should be delivered across the frontlines of the 12-year-old civil war.