REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 9 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns a referral by Yemen's Houthis of some ‍of ​the dozens of U.N. staff they ‍have detained to a special criminal court, his spokesperson said ​on ​Tuesday.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Houthis have arbitrarily detained 59 Yemeni U.N. personnel, who have ‍been held "incommunicado - some for years - without any due process, ​in violation of ⁠international law."

"United Nations personnel, including those who are nationals of Yemen, are immune from legal process in respect of all ​acts performed by them in their official capacity," Dujarric said.

The Iran-aligned ‌Houthis have controlled most ​of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since seizing power in 2014 and early 2015.

The United Nations has repeatedly rejected Houthi accusations that U.N. staff or U.N. operations in Yemen were involved in spying.

"We call on ‍the de facto authorities to rescind the referral ​and work in good faith toward the immediate release of ​all detained personnel," Dujarric said. "The United ‌Nations remains committed to supporting the people of Yemen and delivering principled ‌humanitarian assistance." REUTERS