UN chief condemns Houthi detention of another 10 UN staff in Yemen

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on the day of the Second World Summit for Social Development, focusing on advancing social development and reaffirming commitments to the Copenhagen Declaration, in Doha, Qatar, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 19 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the Houthi detention of another 10 U.N. personnel in Yemen, taking the total to 69, his spokesperson said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis detained the additional U.N. staff on Thursday, said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, and Guterres calls for the immediate release of all those detained.

"These detentions render the delivery of UN humanitarian assistance in Houthi-controlled areas untenable. This directly affects millions of people in need and limits their access to life-saving assistance," Dujarric said.

The United Nations has repeatedly rejected Houthi accusations that U.N. staff or U.N. operations in Yemen were involved in spying.

Houthis have controlled most of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since seizing power in 2014 and early 2015. REUTERS