UN chief calls on Israel to reverse NGO ban in Gaza

The ban includes Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which has 1,200 staff members in the Palestinian territories – the majority of whom are in Gaza.

The ban includes Doctors Without Borders, which has 1,200 staff members in the Palestinian territories – the majority of whom are in Gaza.

PHOTO: AFP

NEW YORK - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Jan 2 for Israel to end a ban on humanitarian agencies that provided aid in Gaza, saying he was “deeply concerned” at the development.

Mr Guterres “calls for this measure to be reversed, stressing that international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are indispensable to life-saving humanitarian work and that the suspension risks undermining the fragile progress made during the ceasefire”, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“This recent action will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians,” he added.

Israel on Jan 1

suspended 37 foreign humanitarian organisations

from accessing the Gaza Strip after they had refused to share lists of their Palestinian employees with government officials.



NGOs included in the ban have been ordered to cease their operations by March 1.

Several NGOS have said the requirements contravene international humanitarian law or endanger their independence.

Israel says the new regulation aims to prevent bodies it accuses of supporting terrorism from operating in the Palestinian territories.

On Jan 1, 18 Israel-based left-wing NGOs denounced the decision to ban their international peers, saying “the new registration framework violates core humanitarian principles of independence and neutrality”.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since October, following a deadly war waged by Israel in response to Hamas’s unprecedented Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

In November, the authorities in Gaza said more than 70,000 people had been killed there since the war broke out.

Nearly 80 per cent of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged by the war, according to UN data, leaving infrastructure decimated.

About 1.5 million of Gaza’s more than two million residents have lost their homes, said Mr Amjad Al-Shawa, director of the Palestinian NGO Network in Gaza. AFP

