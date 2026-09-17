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UN allows Palestinian president to again speak via video after US denies visa

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressing delegates during a meeting of heads of state on the two-state solution at the UN headquarters in New York City, on Sept 22, 2025.

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations General Assembly voted on Sept 17 to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the annual gathering of world leaders next week via video - for the second year in a row - after the United States again denied him a visa to travel to New York.

The resolution received 152 votes in favour and three votes against, while four countries abstained. It also allows Abbas and any other high-level Palestinian officials to take part in UN meetings or conferences via video over 2027 if they are prevented from travelling to the United States.

The US said in 2025 that Abbas and about 80 other Palestinians would be affected by its decision to deny and revoke visas from members of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority. Washington announced on Sept 16 that it had extended the visa bans.

"If the PA wants to be treated as a partner, it must stop subsidising terror and stop using diplomatic theatre as a substitute for serious governance," Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Tammy Bruce told the assembly before the vote.

Palestinian leaders rejected and condemned the move by the United States, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told the General Assembly.

Without naming specific officials, the US State Department said on Sept 15 it would extend visa sanctions against Palestinian officials over actions they took to “internationalise the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” including pursuing cases against Israel at international tribunals.

A Palestinian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Abbas’ visa had been denied.

Under a 1947 UN “headquarters agreement,” the US is generally required to allow access for foreign diplomats to the UN in New York. However, Washington has said it can deny visas for security, extremism and foreign policy reasons. REUTERS