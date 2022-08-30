Ukrainians flee war to find refuge in occupied West Bank

MA'ALE ADUMIM, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES (AFP) - After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Olena and Eduard German, a Jewish couple from Kharkiv, found refuge in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Six months since the start of the war in their homeland, the Germans are rebuilding their lives in a new home decorated with Israeli flags in Ma'ale Adumim, a settlement of over 42,000 between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea, regarded as illegal under international law.

The Feb 24 Russian invasion triggered the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, leaving over 6.8 million Ukrainians registered as refugees across the continent, according to the latest United Nations figures.

Israel itself has welcomed more than 30,000 Ukrainians, including 12,000 Jews who made "Aliyah", or immigrated under the Law of Return which offers automatic citizenship to people with Jewish roots.

The couple, who were university lecturers, recalled their terrifying exodus out of Kharkiv, a city near the Russian frontier in north-eastern Ukraine, on a gruelling two-day drive for the relative safety of Lviv in Ukraine's west.

"Please don't look out the windows, you've got to have good memories" of Kharkiv, Ms Olena told her three young children, as their convoy, organised by local Jewish organisations, set off.

From Lviv, local charities helped them reach Budapest, where they met with officials from Israeli organisations that helped organise their Aliyah.

Initially given accommodation in Nof Hagalil, a city in the north of Israel, the family was determined to settle in Judea and Samaria, the biblical Jewish term for the West Bank, and set about finding a place to live in a settlement.

'Meaningful life' in West Bank

Shortly after the Russian invasion, the Yesha Council, the umbrella organisation representing the 475,000 Israelis in the West Bank, was one of the Israeli groups that sent teams to border countries and then Ukraine, where they provided counselling services and distributed aid.

Yet they had more to offer Ukrainian Jews - a new homeland.

"Those who want to make Aliyah, we offer them an option to live here and we can put them in contact with the regional authorities and with Russian-speaking families who can accompany them in their integration process," Yesha Council director Yigal Dilmoni told AFP.

"If you are living here, in the land of the Bible, it makes your Aliyah to Israel more meaningful," said Mr Dilmoni in reference to the West Bank.

According to Mr Dilmoni, around 60 Ukrainian families, including the Germans, have moved to the West Bank since the refugee crisis began.