Ukrainian investigators want to search for debris of Russian missile at Iran plane crash site

KIEV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian investigators want to search for possible debris of a Russian missile at the site of the Iran plane crash after seeing information about it on the Internet, Mr Oleksiy Danylov, the secretary of the national security council, said on Thursday (Jan 9).

Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the crash of an Ukrainian airliner, including a possible missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism, he wrote in a Facebook post.

The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev, was on fire immediately before it crashed southwest of Teheran killing all 176 on board, according to an initial report by Iranian investigators.

The plane carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians and crashed shortly after taking off on Wednesday from Teheran's Imam Khomeini airport. The report by Iran's civil aviation organisation cited witnesses on the ground and in a passing aircraft flying at high altitude as saying the plane was on fire while still aloft.

The Mr Danylov said he was looking at various versions of the crash. This included the possibility of a terrorist act or explosion inside the aircraft or anti-aircraft missile, collision or engine explosion.

Canada and the United States called for a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash, which came shortly after Teheran launched missiles at US troops in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike in Baghdad.