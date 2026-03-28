Urkaine’s Zelensky agrees air defence cooperation with UAE, Qatar on Gulf tour

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- Qatar and Ukraine signed a defence agreement on March 28 which includes cooperation on countering threats from missiles and drones, the Gulf state’s government said, as Iran presses an aerial campaign against its neighbours.

Earlier on March 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – during a previously unannounced flurry of visits to Gulf nations – said his country and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to cooperate on defence amid drones Iran launches in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.

Ukraine also signed an air defence agreement with Saudi Arabia during Mr Zelensky’s visit to the kingdom, two senior officials told AFP on March 27.

Kyiv has sought to leverage its expertise in downing Russian drones to help Gulf nations and has deployed anti-drone experts to all three countries Mr Zelensky has visited during his diplomatic tour.

“The agreement includes collaboration in technological fields, development of joint investments and the exchange of expertise in countering missiles and unmanned aerial systems,” Qatar’s defence ministry said in a statement during Mr Zelensky’s visit.

Ukraine has not disclosed what exactly has been agreed as part of the deals.

After meetings in Saudi Arabia on March 26, Mr Zelensky held talks in the UAE with Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“We agreed to cooperate in the field of security and defence. Our teams will finalise the details,” Mr Zelensky said on social media.

“For all normal states, it is important to ensure stability and protect lives amid today’s threats. Ukraine has relevant expertise in this area,” he said.

Ukraine touts its anti-drone defences as the best in the world.

It has proposed swapping its interceptors for vastly more expensive air-defence missiles that Gulf countries are using to down Iranian drones.

Kyiv says it needs more of them to fend off near-daily Russian missile attacks.

“Protection must be sufficient everywhere. That is why we are open to joint work that, in a strategic perspective, will certainly strengthen our peoples and the protection of life in our countries,” Mr Zelensky said on March 28.

In the UAE, Mr Zelensky met with Ukrainian anti-drone experts, who “have been working here to help in protecting lives”.

“Today, Ukraine not only needs assistance but is also ready to support those who support us,” he said. AFP