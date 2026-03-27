Ukraine’s Zelensky offers air defence for Gulf funds in Saudi Arabia deal

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RIYADH - Ukraine signed a military agreement with Saudi Arabia as President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks to develop ties in the Middle East amid rising uncertainties over Western support for his nation.

The accord lays the foundation for future military contracts, technological cooperation and investment with Saudi Arabia, Mr Zelensky said on X on March 27 after a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Ukrainian leader is leveraging his nation’s anti-drone warfare expertise amassed over the four years of fending off Russian aerial strikes to attract foreign support and funding.

Mr Zelensky is finding open doors in a Middle East engulfed by the Iran war, with Tehran effectively shutting the key Strait of Hormuz and bombarding the Gulf region in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks.

“We are ready to support the protection of those who help us defend our independence,” Mr Zelensky said. “We discussed the key elements needed to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s air defence capabilities.”

The war in Iran has spurred a buying frenzy for air-defence systems around the world.

South Korean systems produced by Hanwha Aerospace and LIG Nex1 are being sought to bolster missile defences in the Middle East.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told a parliamentary committee this week that Britain is sending short range systems to the Gulf, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, to help counter Iranian barrages.

Ukraine’s drone defence strategy is seen as a far cheaper way to defend against Iranian strikes, including from Shahed drones, which exposed vulnerabilities in Saudi Arabia’s air defences and prompted efforts to bolster protection of critical energy assets.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks from drones and missiles targeting oil infrastructure, including major facilities operated by Saudi Aramco.

Ukraine has developed a layered defence that includes early-warning radar network, electronic warfare and interceptor drones that cost as little as US$2,000 (S$2,574) to target Russian unmanned one-way strike drones, most of which are based on an Iranian design.

The system is extremely effective, shooting down more than 95 per cent of the incoming UAV aircraft during a barrage this week that included nearly 1,000 drones in a single day.

Kuwait has already put in place Ukrainian anti-drone technology, according to a personal familiar with the matter.

Mr Zelensky has insisted that all negotiations be held on a governmental level.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March that Saudi Aramco is in talks with at least two Ukrainian companies to buy interceptor drones, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both drone firms identified in the report say that while they have been approached by interested parties in the Gulf to provide counter-Shahed technology, any deal is contingent on government approval.

Mr Zelensky’s Middle East outreach comes as Ukraine faces growing uncertainty over securing fresh commitments from NATO allies in order to purchase critically needed US-made weapons such as advanced Patriot air defense missiles.

A crucial €90 billion (S$133.36 billion) European Union loan for Ukraine has also been jeopardised by a Hungarian veto on its disbursement.

Ukraine sees military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, with reports that Russia is providing Iran with satellite data, intelligence, resources and also combat drones, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on March 27 on X.

“Regimes in Moscow and Tehran are working together to destroy security in Europe and the Middle East,” Mr Sybiha said. BLOOMBERG