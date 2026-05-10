UKMTO says bulk carrier hit by unknown projectile near Qatar

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DUBAI, May 10 - A bulk carrier reported being struck by an unknown projectile while sailing 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha, Qatar, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Sunday.

The incident sparked a small fire that was extinguished, with the vessel's master reporting no casualties or environmental impact, UKMTO said.

• Authorities are investigating the source of the projectile.

• Vessels in the area have been advised to transit with caution.

• Ships should report any suspicious activity to UKMTO. REUTERS