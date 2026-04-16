UAE to resume in-person schooling as Iran ceases attacks

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The decision offers relief for families across the country, which is home to about 11 million people.

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The United Arab Emirates said in-person classes at schools can restart on April 20, the latest step by the authorities to bring life back to normal as a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran holds.

The Gulf state’s Education Ministry made the announcement on social media, saying it followed the “completion of necessary readiness and preparation plans” regarding safety and security.

The move will offer relief for families across the country of about 11 million people, most of whom are foreigners. Distance learning began on March 2 and was extended until April 17 for all nurseries and public and private schools.

The UAE was targeted by a significant portion of Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks after the US-Israeli bombing campaign against the Islamic republic began in late February.

Educational institutions were instructed to close and shift to online teaching.

Since March, schools have been preparing safety plans, including lockdown protocols, designated safe zones, transport contingencies, and real-time coordination with the authorities, the UAE-based Gulf News reported.

The disruption has taken a toll, particularly on secondary school students. Thousands across the UAE face uncertainty after key International Baccalaureate, A-Level and GCSE exams were cancelled, with exam boards asking schools to look at alternative grading.

Some families temporarily left the UAE in the early days of the conflict, unsettled by shelter-in-place warnings, even with the UAE intercepting the vast majority of projectiles from Iran. A number of Wall Street firms allowed staff to work from home or other locations.

Despite the disruption, the country has largely remained open, with shops and restaurants operating and airports running at reduced capacity. The ceasefire announced on April 7 prompted some finance professionals to plan a swift return.

The truce is set to expire early next week but the US and Iran are considering extending it by another fortnight to allow more time to negotiate a peace agreement, according to a person familiar with the matter. BLOOMBERG