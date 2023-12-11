UAE takes UN council envoys to Rafah amid dire aid warnings

AL-ARISH, Egypt - A dozen United Nations Security Council envoys were due to visit the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Dec 11, just days after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned thousands of people in the besieged Palestinian enclave were "simply starving".

The United Arab Emirates arranged the trip to Rafah - where limited humanitarian aid and fuel deliveries have crossed into Gaza - as the 15-member council negotiates a UAE-drafted resolution that demands the warring parties "allow the use of all land, sea and air routes to and throughout" Gaza for aid.

It would also establish a UN-run aid monitoring mechanism in Gaza Strip.

It was not immediately clear when the draft resolution could be put to a vote.

UAE UN Ambassador Ms Lana Nusseibeh said the aim of the visit was "to learn first-hand what is needed in terms of a humanitarian operations scale-up that meet the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza". She noted it was not an official Security Council visit.

The United States is not sending a representative on the trip, which follows a US veto last week of a proposed UN Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

"The United States is keenly aware of the very difficult situation at Rafah and is working around the clock to try to improve the situation on the ground," said Mr Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US Mission to the UN.

He said US diplomacy "continues to produce results" and that Washington has been "clear that more assistance is needed and continue to support humanitarian pauses during which hostages can be released and aid can be surged".

France and Gabon are also not sending representatives on the trip to Rafah. The French UN mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I urged the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire. Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it," Mr Guterres posted on social media on Dec 10.

"But that does not make it less necessary. I promise: I will not give up," wrote Mr Guterres, who made the rare move to formally warn the Security Council on Dec 6 of the global threat to peace and security posed by the conflict.