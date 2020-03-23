UAE suspends all passenger and transit flights for two weeks

CAIRO (REUTERS, AFP) - United Arab Emirates suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks over coronavirus fears - state news agency WAM said on Sunday (March 22) citing National Emergency and Crisis and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Emirati authorities “have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19”, reported WAM.

Meanwhile, UAE's ministry of health has decided to close shopping centres, all commercial centres, and open markets, except for the fish, vegetables and meat markets and will limit restaurants to delivery services, WAM said on Sunday.

WAM added the moves will take effect after 48 hours and will last for two weeks, subject to review and evaluation.