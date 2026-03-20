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UAE says it dismantled ‘terrorist network’ funded by Iran and Hezbollah

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The network was involved in “money laundering, financing terrorism and threatening national security.”

The network was involved in “money laundering, financing terrorism and threatening national security.”

PHOTO: AFP

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ABU DHABI - United Arab Emirates authorities said on March 20 that they had dismantled a “terrorist network” funded and operated by Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran, and arrested its members.

According to the state news agency, the network was involved in “money laundering, financing terrorism and threatening national security.”

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or Iran.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran in late February, Tehran has launched large-scale missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, with the UAE among the most heavily targeted countries.

Emirati officials say hundreds of strikes have been directed at the country, hitting sites including oil facilities, ports and areas near major urban centers.

The UAE has long opposed political Islamist groups. Iran-backed Hezbollah entered the conflict on March 2, firing at Israel from Lebanon, prompting Israel to launch extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

“The network had been operating within the country under a fictitious commercial cover and sought to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external schemes threatening the country’s financial stability,” the UAE state news agency said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.