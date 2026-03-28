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UAE says fires break out after Iran missile attack

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DUBAI – The UAE authorities said fires broke out early on March 28 at an industrial zone following a missile and drone attack from Iran, leaving five people with injuries.

The United Arab Emirates’ defence ministry said air defences were responding to incoming cruise missiles and drones fired by Iran, as Tehran pressed strikes in the Gulf a month into the regional war.

The Abu Dhabi government media office said in a statement posted online that the authorities were dealing with two fires in the area of the emirate’s Khalifa Economic Zones.

The statement said the fires had broken out due to falling debris from a “successful interception” of a ballistic missile.

A separate statement said “the incident has resulted in injuries ranging from moderate to minor sustained by five individuals of an Indian nationality”. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.