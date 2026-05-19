UAE says drone that hit near its nuclear plant was launched from Iraq

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The UAE said six drones had been launched from Iraq and that three had targeted the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates said on May 19 that six drones had been launched against it from Iraq in the past 48 hours, including one that caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the Gulf state on May 17.

The UAE’s defence ministry said in a statement that it had intercepted all but one of the drones.

It said three in total had been targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which is the Arab world's first commercial nuclear power station.

The drone that penetrated the UAE’s defences hit an electric generator outside the inner perimeter of the plant, the ministry said.

After that drone strike, the UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation said the plant remained safe and that no radioactive material had been released due to the attack.

Emirati officials have said the UAE has the full right to respond to such “terrorist attacks”.

Iraq is home to powerful Iranian-backed militia groups which have claimed attacks against “enemy bases in Iraq and the region” during the war.

While hostilities during the Iran conflict have largely been scaled down since a ceasefire came into effect in April, drones have been launched from Iraq towards Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia said on May 17 it had intercepted three drones coming from Iraqi airspace and that it would take any necessary measures in response to efforts to violate its sovereignty and security.

Iraq said its air defences had not detected any drones being launched from its airspace. REUTERS