UAE says air defences dealt with two drones coming from Iran

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DUBAI, May 10 - The United Arab Emirates' air defences dealt with two drones coming from Iran on Sunday, the Defence Ministry said, the latest in renewed attacks on the oil-rich Gulf country.

The UAE has reported being attacked in the past days by Iran after four weeks of relative calm since a ceasefire in the Iran war was announced by the United States.

Iran has denied carrying out operations against the UAE in recent days, yet it warned of a "crushing response" if any actions were launched from the UAE against it.

The attacks prompted the UAE to shift to remote learning for schools last week, but authorities said on Sunday that in-person learning would resume from Monday. REUTERS