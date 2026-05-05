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UAE restricts airspace after Iranian missile, drone attack

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May 5 - The United Arab Emirates restricted flights to a handful of approved routes until at least May 11 and activated emergency security protocols, according to Notices to Air Men (NOTAMs) published by its General Civil Aviation Authority.

• The restrictions came two days after the UAE had lifted all precautionary airspace measures and said its airspace was clear.

• UAE said on Monday that its air defences were thwarting Iranian missiles and drones, forcing multiple flights to divert to Oman's Muscat and circle over Saudi Arabia.

• The NOTAMs stated "EMIRATES FIR PARTIALLY CLOSED", referring to the flight information region, and adding that flights into and out of the UAE were permitted only via specific entry and exit points. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.