UAE reports illness linked to contaminated water after floods

The UAE was hit by record rain that brought parts of the Gulf country to a standstill, heavily flooding some neighbourhoods. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 04:40 PM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 03:22 PM

DUBAI - A small number of people in the United Arab Emirates have shown symptoms associated with contaminated water after heavy rain and floods, the Health Ministry said.

The statement, carried by the state news agency late on April 24, did not say exactly how many people had been affected or what exactly they were treated for.

There have been “a very limited number of cases that showed some symptoms of being affected by the mixed water” and they received hospital treatment, the ministry said.

It did not say what the water had been contaminated with.

The UAE was hit by record rain on April 16 that brought parts of the Gulf country to a standstill, heavily flooding some neighbourhoods, including in Dubai and northern cities.

Four people died in the floods. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Explainer: What caused the storm that brought Dubai, Oman to a standstill?
UAE announces $740m for rain repairs, says lessons ‘learnt’

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top