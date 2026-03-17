UAE reopens airspace after brief shutdown amid Iran strikes

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The brief shutdown came a day after Dubai’s main international airport halted flights for several hours after a drone strike triggered a fuel-tank fire.

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reopened its airspace early on the morning of March 17 after the Gulf nation fully shut down air traffic as it intercepted drones and missiles.

The General Civil Aviation Authority said air traffic operations have returned to normal.

It had closed the UAE’s airspace around two hours earlier as an “exceptional precautionary measure” aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews and safeguarding the country’s territory, the WAM news service reported.

The decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, and in full coordination with relevant national and international authorities, the report said.

It was the first time in more than two weeks of hostilities and air travel disruptions that the UAE announced a full closure of airspace.

The brief shutdown came a day after Dubai’s main international airport halted flights for several hours after a drone strike triggered a fuel-tank fire.

The airport, the world’s busiest hub for long-haul travel, has suffered a series of attacks since the war started, regularly disrupting flights. BLOOMBERG