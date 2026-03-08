Straitstimes.com header logo

UAE president says country is well and no easy prey, in first public comments since Iran strikes

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets an injured patient receiving treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 6, 2026. Abdulla Al Bedwawi/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visiting people injured in air strikes on March 6, at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • UAE President says the nation is at war after Iranian missile strikes amidst US-Israeli actions.
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited those injured and affirmed the UAE’s resilience.
  • The UAE leader vowed to protect the country, its citizens, and residents, stating, "we are no easy prey".

DUBAI - The president of the United Arab Emirates said his nation was in a time of war but was well and told his enemies it was no easy prey, in his first public comments since Iran launched missiles at its Gulf neighbour amid US-Israeli strikes.

“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh - we are no easy prey,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - who is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi - said on March 6 while visiting those injured in strikes, aired on Abu Dhabi TV on March 7.

“We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family,” he said.

The UAE, which consists of seven emirates including Dubai, would protect everyone in the country, he said. REUTERS

