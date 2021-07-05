UAE overtakes Seychelles as most vaccinated country

DUBAI • The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has overtaken Seychelles to become the world's most vaccinated nation, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

The Gulf nation has so far administered 15.5 million doses, enough to cover 72.1 per cent of its mostly expatriate population of 10 million, based on a two-dose regimen. The Seychelles has administered enough doses to cover 71.7 per cent of its population of just under 100,000.

Cases in the UAE have remained elevated, though.

Last week, the United States raised its travel warning for the country to its highest level, citing a "very high level" of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has temporarily prohibited travel, and the UAE has been on a "red list" for travel to Britain since January.

Daily infections in the UAE have hovered around 2,000 since March, from a peak of about 4,000 in February.

However, it tests more people per capita than most nations, and has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. And unlike other countries, it has largely shunned lockdowns since emerging from one last year.

While its capital Abu Dhabi has announced some curbs and plans to restrict public spaces to vaccinated people from next month, Dubai remains largely open.

Vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are available, although the UAE's vaccination programme has hinged on Sinopharm, which is being produced locally. The government said it plans to offer a third Sinopharm shot to people who already got two doses.

