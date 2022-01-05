UAE faces risk of inclusion on global watchlist over dirty money

DUBAI (BLOOMBERG) - The United Arab Emirates is at increased risk of being placed on a global watchdog's list of countries subject to more oversight for shortcomings in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, even after a recent government push to stamp out illicit transactions.

The Financial Action Task Force is leaning toward adding the UAE to its "gray list" early this year, one of two classifications used by the intergovernmental body for nations determined to have "strategic deficiencies", according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because the discussions are private.

Should the FATF approve the designation, it would be among the most significant such steps in the Paris-based group's three-decade history given the UAE's position as the main financial hub of the Middle East.

The FATF currently puts 23 countries - including Albania, Syria and South Sudan - under closer scrutiny, with only Iran and North Korea on its highest-risk "black list."

"There are undoubtedly costs associated with being gray-listed," said Katherine Bauer, a former Treasury Department official who led the U.S. delegation to the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force, a regional body modeled after the FATF.

"Many global regulators require that banks and financial institutions review, if not revise, their risk ratings and associated due diligence measures for counterparties in countries on the FATF list," said Bauer, who's now a fellow with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

The UAE submitted a report to the FATF in November but hasn't reached many of the thresholds needed to stay off the gray list, the people said.

The group is expected to make a decision at a plenary meeting set for late February. There are still several opportunities for Emirati officials to make their case to the FATF, including during a planned trip to Paris in the coming weeks, they said.

"We are taking this very seriously, having partnered with highly skilled and experienced specialists with a track-record in meeting best international practices and standards," Hamid Al Zaabi, director general of the UAE Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing, said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

'Fully committed'

"The UAE is fully committed to upholding the integrity of the international financial system, which includes working closely with our partners around the world to combat financial crime," he said.

A FATF spokesperson declined to comment.

A gray-listing applies to countries that have "strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing" but which are committed to address the issues "swiftly," according to its website.

In a report published in April 2020, the FATF questioned the UAE's system despite what it called "significant steps" to strengthen regulations, including new legislation in 2018 and 2019.

"Fundamental and major improvements are needed across the UAE in order to demonstrate that the system cannot be used for money laundering/terrorist financing and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the group said at the time.