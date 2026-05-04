UAE declares situation safe after missile threat alert

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It was the first such alert issued by the United Arab Emirates authorities since early April.

DUBAI – The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sent a phone alert on May 4 telling residents that the situation was safe after an earlier warning of potential missile threats.

The UAE’s Interior Ministry said people could resume their normal activities “while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions”.

Less than half an hour earlier, a phone alert had asked residents to immediately seek a safe place and await further instructions.

It was the first such alert issued by the authorities since early April.

The Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate-General in Dubai said in a Facebook post on the same day it was notified that some Singaporeans in Dubai and Sharjah received alerts regarding potential missile threats.

It urged all Singaporeans in the UAE to remain vigilant and monitor the situation through official govenment channels and reputable news sources.

“Please continue to heed the advice of the local authorities, particularly safety protocols when these alerts are issued,” it said.

Singaporeans who have not registered with the Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg should so, so that they can be contacted if necessary and receive important updates and key messages.

The Embassy and Consulate-General added that it is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed. REUTERS