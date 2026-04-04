UAE condemns ‘riots, acts of vandalism’ at its embassy in Damascus

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A screengrab from a video posted online that is said to show protesters removing the UAE flag from its embassy in Damascus.

DAMASCUS - The United Arab Emirates on April 4 condemned what it described as “riots, acts of vandalism, and assaults” outside its embassy and the residence of its head of mission in Damascus.

In a statement, the UAE’s foreign ministry called on Syria to uphold its obligations to secure the embassy and its staff, investigate the incident and hold the perpetrators to account.

A Reuters reporter saw dozens of protesters gathering outside the UAE’s embassy in Damascus at midday on April 3, including some chanting “the Zionist embassy”.

A Syrian security official told Reuters that the incident occurred after some participants split off from a larger pro-Palestinian demonstration being held at the nearby Umayyad Square and tried to storm the embassy.

“Internal security forces prevented them from doing so and dealt with the situation,” the official said, speaking anonymously because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Syria’s foreign ministry did not directly refer to the incident but said in a statement on the evening of April 3 that it took a “firm and unwavering stance” against any attack on or attempt to approach embassies and diplomatic missions.

Demonstrations have taken place across Syria since the Israeli Parliament passed a law making death by hanging a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks.

The UAE normalised relations with Israel in the 2020 Abraham Accords, though diplomatic relations have been strained by Israel’s hard-right turn since then. REUTERS