UAE becomes early supporter of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ with formal acceptance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanying US President Donald Trump as he departs Abu Dhabi on May 16, 2025.

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accepted an invitation to join US President Donald Trump’s newly proposed “Board of Peace” , placing Abu Dhabi among the first governments to publicly endorse the initiative.

The Foreign Ministry said the UAE stood ready to “contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all”, marking Abu Dhabi’s formal alignment with Washington’s new conflict-resolution effort.

Abu Dhabi’s acceptance comes as governments worldwide react cautiously to Mr Trump’s plan , which aims to begin with the Gaza conflict before widening to tackle other conflicts.

Some leaders offered ambiguous responses.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was “ready to do our part”, while Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa agreed “in principle” pending further details.

The inclusion of a ‘charter’ in the invitation letter triggered concerns among some European governments that it could undermine the work of the United Nations, which Mr Trump has accused of not supporting his efforts to end conflicts around the world.

The board would be chaired for life by Mr Trump. Member states would be limited to three-year terms unless they pay US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) each to fund the board’s activities and earn permanent membership, the letter states.

“This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity,” the White House said in a post on X.

Hungary has also issued an unequivocal acceptance, while most governments have refrained from public comment, voicing concerns privately about the plan’s implications for the UN’s authority. REUTERS