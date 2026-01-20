Straitstimes.com header logo

UAE becomes early supporter of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ with formal acceptance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanying US President Donald Trump as he departs Abu Dhabi on May 16, 2025.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanying US President Donald Trump as he departs Abu Dhabi on May 16, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accepted an invitation to join US President Donald Trump’s newly

proposed “Board of Peace”

, placing Abu Dhabi among the first governments to publicly endorse the initiative.

The Foreign Ministry said the UAE stood ready to “contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all”, marking Abu Dhabi’s formal alignment with Washington’s new conflict-resolution effort.

Abu Dhabi’s acceptance comes as governments worldwide

react cautiously to Mr Trump’s plan

, which aims to begin with the Gaza conflict before widening to tackle other conflicts.

Some leaders offered ambiguous responses.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was “ready to do our part”, while Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa agreed “in principle” pending further details.

The inclusion of a ‘charter’ in the invitation letter triggered concerns among some European governments that it could undermine the work of the United Nations, which Mr Trump has accused of not supporting his efforts to end conflicts around the world.

The board would be chaired for life by Mr Trump. Member states would be limited to three-year terms unless they

pay US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) each

to fund the board’s activities and earn permanent membership, the letter states.

“This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity,” the White House said in a post on X.

Hungary has also issued an unequivocal acceptance, while most governments have refrained from public comment, voicing concerns privately about the plan’s implications for the UN’s authority. REUTERS

More on this topic
Singapore invited to join Trump’s Board of Peace and is assessing invitation: MFA
Kazakh, Uzbek leaders to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meant to tackle global conflicts
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.