UAE bars flights by Iran’s airlines: Iranian media

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Dubai, the UAE’s commercial hub, is one of the most important destinations for Iranian airlines, with several daily flights from Iran.

TEHRAN - Iranian media said on Sept 24 that the United Arab Emirates had suspended flights operated by Iran’s airlines, to comply with US sanctions over the Middle East war.

“All flights by Iranian airlines to the United Arab Emirates have been cancelled since midnight,” the ISNA news agency said.

No comment was immediately available from officials in the UAE.

An Iran Airtour flight from Tehran to Dubai was cancelled shortly before its scheduled departure in the morning, after tickets had been issued, one passenger told AFP.

Dubai, the UAE’s commercial hub, is one of the most important destinations for Iranian airlines, with several daily flights from Iran.

Dubai airport, which offers connections to Europe, Asia and Africa, often serves as a transit point for Iranian travellers, and is a common destination for business trips.

Turkey, another major destination, remains open to Iranian travellers.

In early September, the US imposed sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector and vowed to come down hard on companies that work with it.

Those companies had until Sept 23 to accede – by stopping refuelling Iranian plans, for example – or face the possibility of being cut off from the dollar-based financial system.

Starting on Sept 23, the main Iranian airlines were forced to cancel their international flights as neighbouring countries adopted restrictive measures.

On Sept 24, Turkmenistan joined the list.

“Since Turkmenistan did not authorise Iranian airlines to fly over its airspace, the Tehran–Dushanbe flight was unable to land at its destination and had to return to Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran,” Civil Aviation Organisation spokesman Majid Akhavan told ISNA.

Despite the sanctions, several small Iranian carriers continue to fly abroad, notably to China, which refuses to bow to US pressure, as well as to Armenia.

Iran has nearly 30 airlines, most operating domestic regional routes.

Iran Air, the national carrier, and Mahan, a private company, are the largest for international travel. AFP