UAE attacked Iran in April: Sources

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The Wall Street Journal reported that the US quietly welcomed the Emirati strikes.

WASHINGTON – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) carried out attacks on Iran early in April , sources told the Wall Street Journal, revealing previously unknown participation in the war by the Gulf country.

In an article on May 11 , the US newspaper said the UAE strikes targeted a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island and took place “around the time” US President Donald Trump was “announcing a ceasefire in the war” after a five-week air strike campaign.

The US has quietly welcomed the Emirati strikes, as well as any involvement by other Gulf states that want to join the fight, the paper reported, citing one unnamed source.

AFP has not been able to independently verify the reported Emirati attacks. The Journal did not specify a date or time.

However, on the morning of April 8, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said “missile and drone attacks on the Emirates and Kuwait have taken place a few hours after the targeting of Lavan island oil facilities in Iran”.

The state broadcaster said the Lavan facility “was subjected to a cowardly attack” at 10am.

On the same day, just hours after the ceasefire came into effect, the UAE said it had been targeted by 17 Iranian missiles and 35 drones.

That same morning, Kuwait’s military said it was facing a barrage of attacks on power and desalination plants, as well as oil facilities – an early test of the fragile truce.

The refinery was Iran’s 10th biggest as at 2020, handling 60,000 barrels of crude per day, according to figures from the US Energy Information Administration. AFP