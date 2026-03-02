UAE airlines to resume limited number of flights, mainly for repatriations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DUBAI - Emirates, flydubai and Etihad Airways will resume a limited number of flights on March 2, mainly to help repatriate stranded passengers, as global carriers grapple with disruptions from the escalating Iranian conflict .

Israeli and US attacks on Iran and Tehran’s response forced the closure of airspace across parts of the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, and shut key airports such as Dubai and Doha.

The UAE civil aviation authority will begin operating “special flights” across the country’s airports, state news agency WAM reported, to help some of the tens of thousands of passengers stranded in the region leave.

Dubai Airports said a limited resumption would begin later on March 2, with a small number of flights permitted from Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC).

DXB, which handled nearly 100 million passengers in 2025, sustained minor damage on March 1 after it was hit along with other hubs by Iranian retaliatory attacks that have extended beyond US bases and interests. Emirates and flydubai said they would resume a small number of flights on the evening of March 2.

flydubai said four flights to Russian destinations including Kazan would depart from DXB, while services from three Pakistani airports and from Hargeisa in Somaliland were scheduled to return to Dubai.

“Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals,” Abu Dhabi-based Etihad said in a statement to Reuters, adding that all scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remained cancelled.

The airline’s website showed several flights had departed from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport on March 2 for destinations including London and Paris, with more scheduled.

Etihad did not specify which flights were being used for repatriations. Earlier, the airline said all flights to and from Abu Dhabi were suspended until 1000 GMT on March 3. A Lufthansa A380 departed Abu Dhabi earlier on March 2 with only two pilots on board.

The company said it was transferring the plane to Munich and passenger transport was not possible. REUTERS