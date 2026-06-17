Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates announced travel insurance that includes extended medical coverage, including in the event of conflict.

DUBAI - The UAE’s two biggest airlines have launched beefed up travel insurance packages in an effort to lure back holidaymakers scared away by the Middle East war.

The war, launched when the United States and Israel began striking Iran on Feb 28, severely affected air traffic in the region and the operations of the Gulf giants.

Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates on June 17 announced travel insurance that includes extended medical coverage, including in the event of conflict, as well as coverage for cancellations, delays, lost luggage and emergency evacuations, it said in a statement.

Emirates’ president Tim Clark said in the statement that the airline wanted to offer customers “added confidence in planning their journeys” to Dubai, a major tourist hub.

“We realised that travel demand remains strong but there was a gap in the market with regards to travel insurance cover. Therefore, we acted to address our customers’ needs,” he said in the statement.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad had on June 12 announced it would offer free medical coverage to international visitors travelling to the Emirati capital from July to December.

Washington and Tehran are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on June 19 to end the conflict, with a final agreement between the foes still to be negotiated.