UAE air defences engage missiles, drones; Tehran denies attacking UAE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A screengrab from a social media video shows smoke billowing from the Fujairah oil industry zone, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates’ defence ministry said on May 5 that its air defences were dealing with missile and drone attacks from Iran, although Iran’s joint military command said its armed forces had not carried out any missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports from either side.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters also warned of a “crushing response” if any action was launched from the UAE against Iran.

It was the second day in a row that the UAE reported being attacked after four weeks of relative calm since the United States announced a ceasefire.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the attacks were a serious escalation and posed a direct threat to the state’s security, adding that the UAE reserved its “full and legitimate right” to respond.

On the evening of May 4, the UAE had said its air defences were engaging missile and drone threats as firefighters battled a blaze at a major oil industry zone following a drone attack that authorities said had originated from Iran. REUTERS